Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $41,858,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in First American Financial by 138.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 751,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,349,000 after buying an additional 436,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $20,393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1,664.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 347,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 327,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of FAF opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

