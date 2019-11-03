Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Medpace by 105.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 75.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $75.00 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

