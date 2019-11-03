Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

