Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$996.6 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE HAE traded up $8.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.46. The company had a trading volume of 716,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 11,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $1,349,629.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,990,926.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,906 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.