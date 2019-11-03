Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Holdings Raised by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 768,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,613,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,419,000 after buying an additional 381,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,416,000 after buying an additional 165,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded up $8.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.46. 716,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $138,981.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $227,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,906 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,884 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

