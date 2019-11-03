Guggenheim Analysts Give Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) a $3.50 Price Target

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) received a $3.50 price target from equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $288.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.17. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

