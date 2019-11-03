GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 6.2% Higher

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.00, 702,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 620,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Sicoli sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $35,269.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,873,063 shares of company stock worth $16,277,314 and sold 47,115 shares worth $396,197. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,201,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $53,945,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 606.6% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 635,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bislett Management LLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

