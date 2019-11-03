GSX Techedu’s (GSX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,026,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

