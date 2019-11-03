GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. GSX Techedu’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GSX Techedu an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

GSX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,940. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

