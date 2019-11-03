GSX Techedu (GSX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. GSX Techedu has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect GSX Techedu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GSX opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

