GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRUB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,146,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 169,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

