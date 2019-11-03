GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE GRUB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 6,146,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

