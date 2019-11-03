GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRUB. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrubHub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.08.

Shares of GRUB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 6,146,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $766,959. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

