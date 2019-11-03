GridCoin (GRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange and C-CEX. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $198.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.