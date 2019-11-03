Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.67 ($106.59).

Grenke stock opened at €86.70 ($100.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Grenke has a 1 year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 1 year high of €96.70 ($112.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.23.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

