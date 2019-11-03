Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,991,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,046,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Qorvo from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.48.

QRVO stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $34,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

