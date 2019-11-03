Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,869 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the second quarter worth about $3,820,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 34.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 525.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 208,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Cutler bought 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $124,902.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.