Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.