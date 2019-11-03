Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

