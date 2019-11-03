Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,708 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NDAQ opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In related news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

