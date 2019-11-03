Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,251,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after buying an additional 140,536 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.84, a quick ratio of 28.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, COO Steven Plust purchased 10,600 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $196,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.