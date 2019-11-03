Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 295,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.80 and a quick ratio of 17.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 and have sold 450,000 shares valued at $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $292,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.