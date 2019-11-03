Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,026 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 33.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 20.20% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $673,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 346,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.