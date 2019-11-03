Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 183

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 183 ($2.39) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 188 ($2.46).

Shares of LON CTEC traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 3,003,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.15 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16.

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £1,156,372.68 ($1,511,005.72).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

