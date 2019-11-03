Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 820,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GDEN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 193,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $400.90 million, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at $445,031.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $416,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $232,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

