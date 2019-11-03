Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 83.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 307.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after buying an additional 993,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,363,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $13,495,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 73.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 264,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Globus Medical stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

