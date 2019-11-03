Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.12-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.19.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.