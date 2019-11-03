Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.12-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.19.
Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
