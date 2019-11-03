Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) versus Telecom Italia (NASDAQ:TIIAY) Critical Survey

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $647.09 million 0.09 -$236.60 million ($2.59) -0.24 Telecom Italia $22.77 billion 0.54 -$1.67 billion ($0.71) -8.17

Global Eagle Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Italia. Telecom Italia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Eagle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -35.22% N/A -30.99% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Eagle Entertainment and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 1 0 2.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Eagle Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.11%. Given Global Eagle Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Eagle Entertainment is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Risk & Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Eagle Entertainment beats Telecom Italia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet acces, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, building, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it engages in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers office products and services for IT sector. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

