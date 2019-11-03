Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.14.

ENT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 52,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Steger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at $204,190.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 102,000 shares of company stock worth $164,990. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

