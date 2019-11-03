GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at DZ Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price lifted by DZ Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,738.33 ($22.71).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,761 ($23.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,688.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,627.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,942.38). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 330 shares of company stock worth $568,385.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.