GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,738.33 ($22.71).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,761 ($23.01). 7,544,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,688.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,627.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,942.38). Insiders purchased 330 shares of company stock worth $568,385 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.