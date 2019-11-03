Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GKOS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Glaukos from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NYSE GKOS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,522. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -176.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $256,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,512 shares of company stock worth $990,672 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 144.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

