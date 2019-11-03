GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,696. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

