Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.66. 4,956,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $712,206. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

