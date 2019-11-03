Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $712,206. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.