Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

GIL stock opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$30.81 and a 52 week high of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

