Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear updated its FY19 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 1,529,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

