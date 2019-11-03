GFS Advisors LLC Sells 9,540 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

PG stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $25,746,694.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock worth $207,121,135. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

