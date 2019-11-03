Gexan Price Tops $0.0455 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $93,591.00 and $57,412.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00772927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00037070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00215890 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002370 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003593 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,484,603 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,995 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

