GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,131.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $864,539.00 and $2,131.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00635998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010452 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

