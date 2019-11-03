Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,356,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 278,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

PG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock worth $207,121,135 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

