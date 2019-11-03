General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Cut by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 2,596,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

