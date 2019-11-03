General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 1,118,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

