Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,039. Generac has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

In other Generac news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

