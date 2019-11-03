Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $3,615.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

