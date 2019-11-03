Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01406393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00120027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,882,454 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

