GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 10,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.