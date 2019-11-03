Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GCI opened at $10.74 on Friday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

