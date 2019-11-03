GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $20,105.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00627053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010101 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000296 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, Coinrail, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.