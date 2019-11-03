Game Creek Capital LP Sells 10,250 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

